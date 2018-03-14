Rhule Opening His Second Spring At Baylor

By Jerry Hill
Baylor Bear Foundation
Opening his second spring drills at Baylor, head coach Matt Rhule says the difference in his football team is “night and day, just because guys kind of know what to expect.”
Returning eight starters both ways, including quarterback Charlie Brewer, 1,000-yard receiver Denzel Mims and defensive tackle Ira Lewis, the Bears rank fourth nationally in returning production according to SB Nation.
“When you know what to expect, when you know what team commitment is, when you know what all these things mean, it’s way, way easier to go out and attack it,” Rhule said at Wednesday’s press conference on the eve of spring drills starting. “When you don’t really know, you’re trying to figure everything out.”
Some of that experience will be sidelined by injuries in the spring, including receivers Gavin Holmes, Chris Platt and Pooh Stricklin, offensive linemen Blake Blackmar, Josh Malin and Rob Saulin, defensive end Deonte Williams, fullback Kyle Boyd and punter Drew Galitz. Also out is freshman offensive lineman Casey Phillips, an early enrollee in January.
“Casey finished out his high school career banged-up, knowing he was going to have surgery, and then he had the surgery right afterward,” Rhule said. “Several of these injuries were injuries from a couple years ago. I think, just collectively, the medical staff wanted to clean some guys up.”
Additionally, Brewer injured his shoulder in the season finale at TCU and will be “on a little bit of a limited pitch count, and we’ll see where he goes from there,” Rhule said. It was actually an old injury from his high school days that just had to heal.
That will put more on Gerry Bohanon, a four-star quarterback out of Earle, Ark., and another early-enrollee freshman.
“Quarterback depth is just a concern, having two scholarship quarterbacks right now,” Rhule said. “There’s probably not many teams in the country like that. And then we have some other guys, like Preston Heard, that we feel really good about.”
Even with several players sidelined, the offensive line still has better depth than it did last spring, when both Malin and Sam Tecklenburg were moved inside and ended up being starters by the end of the season.
“I think Tecklenburg is one of the great stories on our team,” Rhule said of the converted tight end that started two games at left guard and the last 10 at center. “He has just developed into a leader, into a tough guy and a great offensive lineman for us as our starting center. So, I’m excited about him and I don’t see him moving back.”
Blackmar, Malin, Tecklenburg and Patrick Lawrence started the season finale, while Ryan Miller and Xavier Newman had starts last year as true freshmen. Adding depth to the offensive line are five redshirt freshmen and a pair of Division I transfers in Jake Fruhmorgen from Clemson and Christian Beard from UCF who sat out last season.
“We’re still really young in the offensive line. I’d like to see us grow a little bit,” Rhule said. “But, we have the bodies there and everybody’s on scholarship or proven that they can do it. It’s just time for them to step up.”
Another new face in that group’s meeting room will be former Baylor quarterback Shawn Bell taking over as the offensive line coach after spending last year as an offensive analyst. Veteran o-line coach George DeLeone suffered a broken hip at the end of the recruiting season and will mentor Bell as an off-field consultant.
“The way the rules work in college football is you can have one coach who handles the players on the field and in the meetings,” Rhule said. “But, you can have other people that are in the game-planning. George, because of his hip, really can’t be in the mix right now. He’d be out there with a cane right now if he could. So, he’ll watch the drills, he’ll monitor everything and he’ll communicate with Shawn. And it will be Shawn, myself and (graduate assistant coach) Josh Cochran that will handle the day-to-day drills.”
Bell joins three other new on-field coaches with Frisman Jackson (receivers), Frank Okam (defensive line) and Evan Cooper (secondary). Cooper was Rhule’s Director of Player Personnel for the last three seasons at Temple and Baylor before being promoted when the NCAA added a 10th assistant coach as of January.
Rhule said the offseason highlight for him was the players’ gains in the weight room and the way the senior class has taken on the leadership role.
“I always believe that teams can’t be great unless seniors play their best football,” he said. “That can be hard, because seniors are thinking about what’s next or thinking about the NFL and all the things afterwards. I think our seniors have shown a united front, they’ve led by example.
“The guys in the weight room and on the field have worked hard. They have developed and have really shown tremendous buy-in. And for that reason, I’m so excited as we head into spring drills.”
Starting with a practice Thursday afternoon, the Bears will work out three days a week and conclude spring drills with the Green & Gold Spring Game at noon April 21 at McLane Stadium.
2018 SEASON TICKETS: Season ticket renewals for 2018 and new season ticket requests are currently available online. Current season ticket holders may log into their online ticket account to begin the renewal process and purchase discounted Club seats for the TFBI Shootout vs. Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Payment plans are available.
The final deadline to renew football season tickets or purchase discounted Texas Tech tickets is Thursday, March 29. For more information about renewals or new season ticket purchases, fans may visit baylorbears.com/BThere or call the Baylor Ticket Office at 254.710.1000.
|