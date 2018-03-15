Football Opens Up Spring Practice

By Jerry Hill
Baylor Bear Foundation
As important as continuity and retention are to making strides this year, Baylor coach Matt Rhule says that when the veterans start coaching the younger players, “that’s when you have a chance to have a really good team.”
That’s exactly what happened Thursday afternoon when the Bears opened their second spring drills under Rhule with a 2 ½-hour practice.
“You can see guys like Sam Tecklenburg and Pat Lawrence, they’re out there coaching the young linemen and getting them to really develop,” Rhule said. “That’s the difference between Year 1 and Year 2. In Year 1, everyone is learning from us. Year 2, everyone’s learning from each other. That’s when you can really start to make some jumps.”
Tecklenburg and Lawrence are two of the four returning starters in an offensive line that added depth with five redshirt freshmen and a pair of Division I transfers.
“It feels better to have a little depth with us now. I can take little breaks in practice,” said the 6-foot-5, 306-pound Lawrence, a fifth-year senior from Waxahachie who has started at tackle and guard. “Before, it felt like I was taking every rep. It’s awesome to see the development the guys have had so far like (Xavier Newman), Ryan Miller, Henry (Klinge), Jason Moore and Eleasah (Anderson). They’re all getting tougher and bigger and stronger.”
With fellow seniors Josh Malin and Blake Blackmar sidelined this spring with injuries, Lawrence knows he has to “step up and be the senior leader I need to be.” At the same time, Blackmar is continuing to be a leader in his own way, “taking injured guys into the indoor, and they’re doing their own reps. He’s got young guys he’s working on in there. Everybody’s just doing their job trying to build as leaders,” Lawrence said.
In the past, Rhule has seen injured players develop both mentally and physically, “because they have time to take care of the rest of their body.”
“You take Blake Blackmar, he might have taken 100 pass sets today, because he can’t do anything physical right now in terms of hitting anybody,” Rhule said. “He’s really working on his craft, working on his stance, working on his steps. And I think that will really benefit him, because he’s a strong guy, there’s no worries about how strong he is. But just technically, he can really make a jump as a football player.”
This spring will give redshirt freshmen like Klinge, Moore, Anderson and Khalil Keith in the offensive line, Bryson Jackson and Ashton Logan at linebacker and Cole Maxwell and Chidi Ogbonnaya in the defensive line a chance to show the coaches what they can do after waiting a year for their opportunity.
“It will be a long spring training,” Rhule said, “but I think we’ll come out of it really having a better picture of who we are as a team and what we have to improve over the summer.”
Both the lines are working with new coaches. Former Baylor quarterback Shawn Bell is being mentored by veteran offensive line coach George DeLeone, who’s recovering from a broken hip, while former University of Texas All-American Frank Okam is now tutoring the defensive line.
“Coach Okam has a lot of things for us on the table. I’m really excited about the future,” said senior defensive tackle Ira Lewis. “Anything he says, it’s like, he’s been through it. With his experience, you just want to learn all the knowledge from him.”
Rhule said Bell, who was an offensive analyst last season after a successful run as a high school coach, has a job that “thousands and thousands of coaches would love to have.”
“And it’s because of his character and because of his patience and never really questioning anything,” Rhule said. “Luckily, there’s no egos with anybody there. I think George kind of hand-picked Shawn, saying he’s the right guy.”
The Bears will conclude a short first week of practice with a workout Saturday morning at McLane Stadium. All practices are closed to the public.
2018 SEASON TICKETS: Season ticket renewals for 2018 and new season ticket requests are currently available online. Current season ticket holders may log into their online ticket account to begin the renewal process and purchase discounted Club seats for the TFBI Shootout vs. Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Payment plans are available.
The final deadline to renew football season tickets or purchase discounted Texas Tech tickets is Thursday, March 29. For more information about renewals or new season ticket purchases, fans may visit baylorbears.com/BThere or call the Baylor Ticket Office at 254.710.1000.
