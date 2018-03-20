Football To Hold Annual Green & Gold Game April 21

WACO, Texas – Baylor Football will hold its annual spring Green and Gold game presented by TFNB Your Bank for Life, Saturday, April 21 at McLane Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 12 pm CT. Admission is free. Gates to McLane Stadium as well as Bruiser’s Locker Room open at 10 am CT.
The game will be televised by Fox Sports Southwest and also be available on the Fox Sports Go app.
An exciting addition to the 2018 Green and Gold game day schedule is a surplus sale hosted by the Baylor Athletics Equipment Services department. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive apparel in the Sideline Shop inside gate C.
The surplus sale begins at 9 am with Bear Foundation members and Baylor IMG corporate sponsors receiving exclusive early access. General fans will be allowed to shop beginning at 10 am CT.
Other activities include an opportunity for kids to take a photo wearing official Baylor football gear, fan voting for the official 2018 game day t-shirt, a Baylor traditions display and a season ticket select-a-seat event hosted by the ticket office.
At halftime, Baylor Football will present its 2018 spring awards and recognize members of the its top-25 ranked 2018 signing class.
Following the conclusion of the game, children that are accompanied by an adult will be allowed onto the McLane Stadium turf to throw a touchdown pass with a football provided by Baylor Athletics.
Parking lots open for tailgating at 8 am CT. At 2 pm CT, Green and Gold shuttles begin from McLane Stadium to Baylor Ballpark.
Baylor baseball, softball, track and field, equestrian, soccer and men’s tennis will all be hosting events over the course of the weekend. A full schedule of all events surrounding the weekend hosted by Baylor Athletics and Baylor University can be found by visiting http://www.baylor.edu/greenandgold.
2018 SEASON TICKETS: Season ticket renewals for 2018 and new season ticket requests are currently available online. Current season ticket holders may log into their online ticket account to begin the renewal process and purchase discounted Club seats for the TFBI Shootout vs. Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Payment plans are available.
The final deadline to renew football season tickets or purchase discounted Texas Tech tickets is Thursday, March 29. For more information about renewals or new season ticket purchases, fans may visit baylorbears.com/BThere or call the Baylor Ticket Office at 254.710.1000.