Bears Are A ‘Significantly Stronger Team’ This Spring

By Jerry Hill
Baylor Bear Foundation
At Temple, Matt Rhule always knew he could point to Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy winner Tyler Matakevich as an elite-level player who never missed a practice in four years.
“You only get better, especially on defense and especially at running back, by practicing and taking reps,” Rhule said after Baylor football’s practice Thursday afternoon, following a seven-day break for Easter. “You can’t be hurt and get those reps.”
It was fitting that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Matakevich and Washington Redskins defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, All-Americans on Temple’s 10-4 team in 2015, were both at Baylor’s practice on Thursday when receivers R.J. Sneed and Denzel Mims were “full-go” and redshirt freshman linebacker Terrel Bernard “was doing more stuff.”
“We had a couple guys that were maybe a little banged-up before this who are healthy and out there now,” Rhule said. “Good practice, a lot of competitive work. And they came back ready to go. I’m really proud of them.”
Sophomore running back John Lovett set a similar tone in last Thursday’s workout when he fought through injuries just to practice at all and then bulled his way to a touchdown the play after a big collision with safety Chris Miller.
“When you’re young, you’re used to ‘if I don’t feel 100 percent, I don’t go,’’’ Rhule said. “We certainly don’t want anyone to go when it can hurt them any worse, or if the doctor says he can’t go. But, for John to know he’s allowed to go, and make the decision to go even though he didn’t feel 100 percent, that was good for him and that’s another great example.”
The Bears have a bevy of players still on the injured list, but most of them were surgical issues dealing with older injuries. Out this spring are two projected starters in the offensive line, two more at linebacker and at least one at defensive end.
That being said, “We’re being really physical, and I think our injuries are down by 11 or 12 from this time last year,” Rhule said. “We’re a significantly stronger team, and I think it shows up in the way they’re practicing.”
Also back in “full-go” mode is sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer, who started the spring on a limited “pitch count” because of a recurring shoulder injury that bothered him at the end of the 2017 season.
“He’s pretty much doing full stuff, other than contact,” Rhule said. “He, obviously, hasn’t gotten hit on that shoulder, so it’s hard to tell what that would be like. But, he’s showing no effects, throwing the ball better than he probably did at the end of the year. I think that rest and rehab has helped him.”
Brewer said it “feels good to get back in the swing of things,” and especially having Sneed and Mims back in a receiving corps that still has Chris Platt, Gavin Holmes, Tony Nicholson and Pooh Stricklin on the shelf.
“Those guys make me look good,” Brewer said. “Whenever you can throw to somebody like them, all I’ve got to do is make the right read and put the ball there, and they do the rest.”
He also has Tennessee transfer Jalen Hurd at his disposal. The 6-4, 230-pound senior made the move to receiver after rushing for 2,638 yards in three seasons as a running back with the Vols.
“He’s explosive, a complete mismatch,” Brewer said. “It’s good to have someone like that on your side, and we’ve got a few of those guys, which is really helpful.”
Of the redshirt freshmen and sophomores in the mix in the offensive line, Rhule said “they’ve all done a good job, that’s a good defensive line they’re going against.” But sophomore guard Xavier Newman, who made eight starts last season, is the one that’s ahead of the rest.
“His growth and development, his attention to detail, you can really see it,” Rhule said. “He’s taking it very seriously, and that’s helping him.”
With all the injuries at linebacker, the Bears have had to dip into a deep pool of walk-on linebackers that includes Allen Anderson, Michael McNair and Owen Rogers, a grad transfer from Arizona State.
“Those guys all kind of know the defense, so they can move around and play behind each other,” Rhule said. “Terrel and Lenoy getting back, and hopefully being able to do more, will definitely speed up their development.”
After going through their only practice this week, the Bears will return on Sunday for the first of four workouts next week.
“It will be a little bit of a grind next week, and we’ll see how they respond to it, but their bodies should be ready for it,” Rhule said. “I know it will be a challenge, but I’m sure they’re ready for it.”
NOTE: Rhule was invited to speak at Saturday’s Clery Center 30th Anniversary Gala, which will be held at the Merion Cricket Club in Haverford, Pa., just outside of Philadelphia. The Clery Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to guiding institutions of higher education to implement effective campus safety measures.
“The Clery family had the courage to lead at a tough time, in the loss of their daughter,” Rhule said. “To go out there at a time when maybe it wasn’t popular to talk about changing rules and polices to make campuses safer. It’s an honor for the football program and the athletic department and Baylor University as a whole to be selected to come and talk about the ways in which we’re trying to lead and we’re trying to tackle those same issues. They are wonderful people, and we want to go and support everything they’re doing and be a part of it and share a little bit of what we’re trying to do here at Baylor.”
|